Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.00. 18,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.