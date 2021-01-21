Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,993 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

