Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 20,768 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.84. 42,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,332. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.