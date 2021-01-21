Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 27,286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

