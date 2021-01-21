Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 36,271 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,793 shares of company stock worth $8,054,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.02. 41,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

