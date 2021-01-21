Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 52,212 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 52,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $8,603,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after buying an additional 189,125 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

