Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 77,494 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,494 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 872,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

