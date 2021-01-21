Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,605 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $464.38. 13,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.31. The stock has a market cap of $188.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $465.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

