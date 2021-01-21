Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

