Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.06. 68,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.08 and its 200-day moving average is $230.35. The stock has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total value of $3,731,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,271 shares of company stock worth $31,949,416. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

