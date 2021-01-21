Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,860 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.25. 110,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $289.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.97.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

