Pachira Investments Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $246.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

