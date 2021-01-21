Pachira Investments Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pachira Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.85. 11,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $246.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.