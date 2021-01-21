Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $85,708,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.