Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $351.00

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), with a volume of 76591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.56).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.93 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

