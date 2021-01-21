Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 4,864,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,181,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -129.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $19,740,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.