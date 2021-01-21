Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Down 5.1%

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.46. 4,911,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,652,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $442.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,716,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,497,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

