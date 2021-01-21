Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Pacira BioSciences worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 208.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 161.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

