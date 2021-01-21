Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Down 5.2%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $69.55. 868,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 675,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,954,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,641,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

