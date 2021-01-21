Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Shares Gap Down to $199.00

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $199.00, but opened at $191.22. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) shares last traded at $191.22, with a volume of 6,090 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.40%.

In other Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £8,704.85 ($11,372.94).

About Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

