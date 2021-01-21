Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.84. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 53,000 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.
Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.0002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
