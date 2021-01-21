Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.84. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 53,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Get Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) alerts:

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.0002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,510. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 154,500 shares of company stock worth $116,785.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.