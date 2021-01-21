Parachute (PAR) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $191,327.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00026221 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001861 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 588,781,614 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

