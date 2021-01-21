Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,184 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.06. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

