Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 19,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,039.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CSGP stock opened at $899.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $890.69 and its 200 day moving average is $844.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

