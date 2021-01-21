Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

