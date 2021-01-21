Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.