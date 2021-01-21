Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $736.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $725.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

