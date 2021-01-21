Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after buying an additional 184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

