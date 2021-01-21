Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $915,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $211.94 on Thursday. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

