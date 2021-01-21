Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 48,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $355.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.85. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.