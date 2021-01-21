Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

