Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $12,202,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VV stock opened at $180.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.