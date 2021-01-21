Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $796,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $287.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day moving average is $272.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

