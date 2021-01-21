Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 733 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $495.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

