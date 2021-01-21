Parkgene Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,473.90 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $648,473.90 and approximately $13.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parkgene has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00567696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.60 or 0.03854320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

