PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $124.60 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003845 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $124.60 million and $6.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00055548 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003327 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014199 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

