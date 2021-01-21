PARSIQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.47 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003875 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $128.47 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053675 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003418 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002382 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

