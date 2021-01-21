Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.96. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 5,817 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $888.15 million, a PE ratio of 162.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.