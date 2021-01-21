Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Hits $447,362.41

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $447,362.41 and $2,705.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.