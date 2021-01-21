Patientory Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $449,414.58 and approximately $2,826.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patientory has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00567696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.60 or 0.03854320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

