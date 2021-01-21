Patron One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,569.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Patron has a market capitalization of $592,311.32 and $8,569.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00061389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00519655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.81 or 0.03797892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.