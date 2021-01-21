Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

