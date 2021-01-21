Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 10%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.96. 2,357,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,395,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $62,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

