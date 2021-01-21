Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) vs. Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Head to Head Survey

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.5% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parker Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.50 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -6.69

Parker Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Parker Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 5 12 1 0 1.78

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $4.03, indicating a potential downside of 39.20%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Parker Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy -56.10% -16.24% -10.06%

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Parker Drilling on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a drilling fleet of 216 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, measurement-while-drilling, wireline steering tools, and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

