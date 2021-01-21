PAYCENT Reaches One Day Volume of $203.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $101,972.75 and $203.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

