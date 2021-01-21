Payfair Price Hits $0.0008 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $30,031.39 and approximately $1,609.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00536914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.28 or 0.03833983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PFR is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars.

