Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.06. 202,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $218.34.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

