PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $250.33

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $250.33 and last traded at $249.08, with a volume of 356043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03. The company has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

