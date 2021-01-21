PayPie (PPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $786,769.21 and approximately $37.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00521475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.58 or 0.03801333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.