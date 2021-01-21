PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Shares Gap Up to $646.00

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $646.00, but opened at $674.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $667.41, with a volume of 102,718 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £458.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s payout ratio is 50.32%.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

